Black fungus: Judicious use of steroids, diabetes control key to prevent infection, say top doctors

As several states across India witness a rise in COVID-19 induced black fungus cases, top medical experts on Friday weighed in on measures to prevent the spread of the deadly infection.

"There has been an increasing trend in the fungal infection being seen in COVID patients. This was also reported to some extent during SARS outbreak. Uncontrolled diabetes with COVID can also predispose to the development of mucormycosis," All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria was quoted as saying by ANI.

Listing key factors to tackle mucormycosis or black fungus infection, the AIIMS chief said that people must ensure good control over blood sugar levels, those on steroids must monitor blood sugar levels regularly and must be careful about when to take steroids and their dosage.

Dr Guleria's remarks come at a time when the nation is already battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and now mucormycosis in people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease has become a new cause of worry.

Black fungus has infected over 7,000 people in the country with most cases being reported from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Odisha among other states.

Medanta Chairman Dr Naresh Trehan also stressed the judicious use of steroids as Dr Guleria pointed to their increased use for COVID-19 treatment during the second wave of infections.

The AIIMS director said that if steroids are given when not indicated in mild or early disease, they can cause a secondary infection. "Those given high dose of steroids when not indicated can lead to high blood sugar levels and a high chance of mucormycosis," he added.

Dr Trehan noted that black fungus requires aggressive treatment and informed that the early symptoms of COVID-19-associated mucormycosis include pain and/or stuffiness in the nose, inflammation on the cheek, fungus patch inside the mouth, and swelling in the eyelid.

Meanwhile, Dr Guleria put an end to myths around the reasons for mucormycosis that have been doing the rounds on social media amid a lack of data. "There're a lot of false messages going around that it can happen due to eating raw food but there is no data to suggest that. It also has nothing to do with the type of oxygen being used (to treat COVID-19 patients). It is also being reported in people in home isolation," the AIIMS chief clarified.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cautioned against the "new challenge" posed by black fungus in the battle against the pandemic. He emphasised the need to pay attention to the precautions and arrangements required to deal with it.