Black fungus: Judicious use of steroids, diabetes control key to prevent infection, say top doctors Updated : May 21, 2021 19:06:01 IST Black fungus has infected over 7000 people in India, in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, UP and Gujarat Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cautioned against the “new challenge” posed by black fungus in the battle against the pandemic Dr Trehan noted that black fungus requires aggressive treatment Published : May 21, 2021 07:06 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply