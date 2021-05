As black fungus infections rise, there has been a sudden rise in demand for the anti-fungal drug Liposomal Amphotericin B (LaMB). Many companies have filed application seeking permission to manufacture the drug.

The drug is presently sold by Mylan, Bharat Serum and Cipla in India. Bharat Serum has ramped up production of the drug by 3x in the past month and a half.

Alembic Pharma was also developing the drug for the US market and it is learnt that Natco Pharma can produce it at their current facility.