Health Secy writes to states to declare Mucormycosis as notifiable disease under Epidemic Act

Union Joint secretary Lav Agarwal on Thursday wrote to the states to declare Black Fungus or Mucormycosis as notified disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

In the letter he said, "You are requested to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, wherein all Government and Private health facilities, Medical Colleges will follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis issued by MoHFW and IMCR."

He also made it mandatory for all Medical Colleges and Government and Private health facilities to report all suspected and confirmed cases to Health Department through district level Chief Medical officer and subsequently to the IDSP surveillance system.

Black Fungus disproportionately targets COVID-19 patients and those people who have recently recovered from the illness. Several states are reporting a rapid increase in the number of mucormycosis cases. The disease can cause blindness and eventually death, in absence of proper treatment.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan declared Black Fungus an epidemic under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020, after witnessing a sharp rise in the number of cases.

On Thursday, Telangana followed the suit when it declared Black Fungus as a notifiable disease under the Epidemics Act 1897.

Delhi Government, on the other hand, has appointed a three-member expert committee to streamline the distribution of Amphotericin-B, the drug used to treat fungal infection.

Maharashtra has reported over 1500 cases of Mucormycosis and over 90 deaths, to control the rising infection, the state government has ordered nearly 2 lakh Amphotericin-B injections.

Read on to see how different states are dealing with the Black Fungus epidemic while managing the COVID-19 crisis. Also, follow our live blog to stay abreast with the latest development in coronavirus and vaccine space.