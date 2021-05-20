Health Secy writes to states to declare Mucormycosis as notifiable disease under Epidemic Act Updated : May 20, 2021 14:25:13 IST Black Fungus disproportionately targets COVID-19 patients and those people who have recently recovered from the illness. Several states are reporting a rapid increase in the number of mucormycosis cases. Published : May 20, 2021 01:58 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply