Health Secy writes to states to declare Mucormycosis as notifiable disease under Epidemic Act

Updated : May 20, 2021 14:25:13 IST

Black Fungus disproportionately targets COVID-19 patients and those people who have recently recovered from the illness.
Several states are reporting a rapid increase in the number of mucormycosis cases.
Published : May 20, 2021 01:58 PM IST

