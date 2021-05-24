Black fungus: Experts in Karnataka to study possible causes including industrial oxygen use Updated : May 24, 2021 08:40:52 IST The country used to record about 100 cases of black fungus a year earlier but the state has recorded about 700 cases in the last week. Black fungus cases are not spotted in other COVID hit countries, but they are occurring only in India. Published : May 24, 2021 08:40 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply