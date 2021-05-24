  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares slip, bitcoin tumbles as inflation worries linger
Oil falls 2% on possible return of Iranian supply
Rupee surges 15 paise to 72.97 against US dollar in early trade
Home Healthcare

Black fungus: Experts in Karnataka to study possible causes including industrial oxygen use

Updated : May 24, 2021 08:40:52 IST

The country used to record about 100 cases of black fungus a year earlier but the state has recorded about 700 cases in the last week.
Black fungus cases are not spotted in other COVID hit countries, but they are occurring only in India.
Black fungus: Experts in Karnataka to study possible causes including industrial oxygen use
Published : May 24, 2021 08:40 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Two shots of COVID vaccines 'highly effective' against B1.617.2 variant first identified in India: UK study

Two shots of COVID vaccines 'highly effective' against B1.617.2 variant first identified in India: UK study

IRIS Business Services adds 1,799 SaaS customers, registers 483% increase in PAT

IRIS Business Services adds 1,799 SaaS customers, registers 483% increase in PAT

Decision on Class 12 board exams by June 1: Education Minister

Decision on Class 12 board exams by June 1: Education Minister

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement