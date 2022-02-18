Bird flu scare in Maharashtra; what we know so far

Maharashtra authorities are on high alert in Thane’s Vehloli village after avian influenza (H5N1), or bird flu, was confirmed in over 100 dead birds in the area.

State agencies rushed to investigate after over 300 birds died here last week. The state animal husbandry department sent samples to the Disease Investigation Section, Department of Animal Husbandry in Pune and the ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases lab in Bhopal for confirmation.

Bihar has also reported an outbreak of the highly infectious disease on a poultry research farm, according to World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE). The virus killed 787 out of 3,859 birds on the farm in Patna and the remaining birds were slaughtered, reports said.

Here’s what we know so far

Culling operations have already begun to prevent the spread of the viral disease. Nearly 25,000 birds within 1 km of the infection outbreak will be culled while authorities will remain on high alert for the spread of infection to other areas.

A rapid response team was formed in Shahpur area to commence the culling operations. It is expected that along with the culling of the birds, the poultry feed and eggs in the radius will also be destroyed as is standard practice for dealing with the spread of the disease.

“We got confirmation last night that the birds were infected with avian influenza,” said Singh. While there are no lakes or pond around that village which could attract migratory birds, the state commissioner said they were also trying to understand the route of transmission. However, everyone is on alert and measures to contain the spread are in place, Sachindra Pratap Singh, Commissioner of Animal Husbandry, Maharashtra, told the Indian Express.

In December 2020, the infection had spread to a large area in Maharashtra and the state had to eventually cull more than 10 lakh birds, and 60 lakh eggs and 83,000 kg of poultry feed were also destroyed.

The officials are urging people not to panic as proper safety precaution and sanitary efforts are already in place.

"Hundreds of poultry are being culled in and around Vehloli area of Shahpur in rural Thane Friday morning