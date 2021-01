Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have reported the cases of avian influenza prompting the authorities to take necessary steps to control the spread of virus.

Bird flu has been reported in migratory birds in Himachal Pradesh, crows in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and ducks in Kerala.

In Himachal Pradesh, 2,700 migratory birds have been found dead in the Pong Dam lake area.

Rapid response teams have started collecting samples of poultry from an area of 10-km radius from the periphery of the Pong Dam Lake

In Rajasthan, avian influenza has been found in three districts so far - Jhalawar, Kota and Baran. The authorities said the number of birds which died in the state in the recent days reached 625 on Tuesday morning.

Bird flu cases were also confirmed in more than 150 dead crows in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

In Kerala, the operation to cull birds in and around a one-km radius of the affected areas in Alappuzha and Kottayam was launched after results of samples tested confirmed the outbreak of the bird flu in the two districts.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir sounded an alert and started collecting samples from migratory species for testing to ascertain whether any of the birds are infected with avian influenza.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have also stepped up surveillance and formed guidelines following the outbreak of the viral infection in neighbouring Kerala.

Bird flu is a highly infectious and severe respiratory disease in birds caused by the H5N1 influenza virus. The disease is transmitted via contact with an infected bird's faeces, or secretions from its nose, mouth or eye.

(With inputs from PTI)