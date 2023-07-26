Bird Flu Outbreak | WHO issues warning as H5N1 strain infects cats in Poland

According to the WHO report, thirty-four domestic cats in eight Polish provinces have tested positive for avian influenza. Of particular concern is the manifestation of severe neurological symptoms in the infected felines, including paralysis and seizures, which is atypical for avian influenza infections in domestic animals.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday (July 26) issued an alert regarding bird flu after an outbreak in Poland, with several cats succumbing to the H5N1 avian influenza strain. This situation has raised significant concerns, as it marks the first instance of such a widespread infection among cats within a single country.

According to the WHO report, 34 domestic cats in eight Polish provinces have tested positive for avian influenza. Of particular concern is the manifestation of severe neurological symptoms in the infected felines, including paralysis and seizures, which is atypical for avian influenza infections in domestic animals.

Typically, avian influenza primarily affects birds, making this scenario highly unusual.

As of the latest information, there is no evidence of cat-to-cat transmission, and no reports of human illness among those who were in close proximity to the infected cats.

The majority of the infected cats were indoor pets with partial outdoor access, while a smaller proportion were primarily outdoor cats with potential exposure to wild birds, possibly accounting for their infection.

Investigations have revealed that some of the infected cats had been fed raw poultry or poultry parts, suggesting that this may have contributed to their exposure to the virus.

The outbreak has resulted in the death of 11 cats, and to prevent further spread, 14 others had to be euthanised.

Individuals who had close contact with the infected cats have not shown any symptoms of illness during the surveillance period. This indicates a relatively limited risk of transmission to humans from cats in this particular outbreak.

is devastating Irish seabird colonies. Apart from Poland, there have been reports of bird flu strain affecting two cats in a feline shelter in South Korea . Additionally, as per a BBC report, the severe impact of the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain

The WHO has expressed serious concern about the growing instances of bird flu outbreaks in mammals, as this could potentially facilitate easier transmission to humans. Traditionally, avian influenza viruses are confined to bird populations; however, the rising number of H5N1 cases in mammals is posing significant challenges.

As of 2022, approximately ten countries across three continents have reported outbreaks in mammals to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).