A high alert has been sounded in several states following the outbreak of bird flu and the Centre has deployed multi-disciplinary teams in affected areas. There have been a lot of questions on whether one should consume poultry products or not, what precautionary measures should be taken, what are the symptoms when one contracts avian influenza, what's the treatment etc.

India had notified the first outbreak of avian influenza in 2006. The current outbreak has been reported a few months after India declared the country free from the disease on September 30, 2020.

Over the past few days, thousands of chickens and ducks have been culled in two districts in Kerala to contain the spread of the H5N8 avian influenza strain and Rajasthan reported that bird flu was detected in Swai Madhopur, after Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, and Jaipur districts recently.

Here are answers to a few questions on the deadly avian influenza according to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

1. What is avian influenza?

Avian influenza or bird flu is an infection caused by avian (bird) influenza (flu) viruses. These viruses occur naturally among birds. Wild birds carry these viruses in their intestines, but they usually do not get sick from them. It is highly contagious among birds and can prove fatal for domesticated birds, including chickens and ducks.

2. Should one consume poultry and poultry products?

Yes, poultry and poultry products can be prepared and consumed without any fear of contracting an infection. But one must practice good hygiene. The virus is destroyed at a temperature of 70 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes. One must wash hands with soap after handling poultry products.

3. Should one use chicken-droppings as manure?

It is advised not to come in contact with fresh droppings and use other manure for the time being.

4. Can avian flu be transmitted to humans?

Usually, bird flu viruses do not infect humans, but there have been instances of humans contracting it since 1997.

5. How does avian flu spread in birds?

Avian flu spreads when infected birds shed viruses in their saliva, nasal secretions, and feces (droppings). Birds get infected when they come in contact with the contaminated excretions or surfaces.

6. How are humans infected with avian flu?

In most cases, humans are infected either by poultry or contaminated surfaces. In the event of pandemic, it is also possible that a person can catch a virus just by visiting a shop next to one selling chicken.

7. How can bird flu be controlled in poultry?

Culling is the only way to control bird flu in poultry.

8. What are the symptoms of avian flu in humans?

Cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, pneumonia, and other complications.

9. Is there any vaccine for humans against avian flu?