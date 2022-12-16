English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homehealthcare News

Biological E's paediatric pneumococcal vaccine gets DCGI approval

Biological E's paediatric pneumococcal vaccine gets DCGI approval

Biological E's paediatric pneumococcal vaccine gets DCGI approval
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Dec 16, 2022 7:58:48 PM IST (Updated)

Biological E's 14-valent paediatric vaccine may be administered to infants six, 10, and 14 weeks of age in three doses. Streptococcus pneumoniae infection remains one of the leading causes of death among children under the age of five in India and in developing countries.

Hyderabad-based pharmaceuticals and biologics major Biological E Ltd on Friday, December 16, said the company got approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the manufacture and commercialisation of 14-valent paediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, (Investigational Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine PCV14) in India.

Recommended Articles

View All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read


The vaccine may be administered to infants six, 10, and 14 weeks of age in three doses. Streptococcus pneumoniae infection remains one of the leading causes of death among children under the age of five in India and in developing countries.
BE's PCV14 vaccine will help prevent invasive pneumococcal infection and save millions of lives worldwide. The PCV14 contains 14 serotypes (1, 3, 4, 5, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F, and 33F).
Also Read: Government supersedes Atlas Cycles board, appoints 6 new directors
The company said, "PCV14 contains the largest number of serotypes in India and offers expanded protection against two new serotypes 22F and 33F. These new serotypes have been reported recently to be causing infections. In a Phase 3 infants trial BE’s PCV14 was non-inferior to all the common serotypes present in the comparator’s vaccine."
The primary immunogenicity objective of demonstrating non-inferiority with anti-PnCPS IgG antibody concentrations against each of the 12 common serotypes of BE-PCV14 vaccine in terms of subjects seroconverted and the ratio of geometric mean concentrations against corresponding serotypes in active comparator was met. Non-inferiority was demonstrated with anti-PnCPS IgG antibody concentrations against unique serotypes 22F and 33F specific to BE-PCV14, it said.
The immune response to serotype 6A not present in BE’s PCV14 was also achieved through cross-protection from vaccine serotype 6B present in BE-PCV14. The safety comparison demonstrates that the BE-PCV14 vaccine was well-tolerated and considered safe, it added.
Also Read: HDFC Bank announces allotment of 7.84% bonds on a private placement basis
The company stated that PCV14 is comparable in terms of serotype coverage for infants to the two globally-approved pneumococcal conjugate vaccines Prevenar13 and Merck’s VAXNEUVANCE.
Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological, said, "We are pleased with this important approval, which will help save the lives of millions of children in India and around the world. BE’s PCV14 will contribute to the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. With this endorsement, our country has another essential paediatric vaccine. We will be working with regulators in other countries to make our vaccine available globally."
Also Read: SaaS platform Freshworks lays off 2% of workforce globally
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Biological EDCGIVaccine updates

Previous Article

IRCON achieves breakthrough in excavation of India’s longest Escape Tunnel

Next Article

Looking at sustainable growth in India: Uber