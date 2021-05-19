Biological E to manufacture J&J COVID-19 vaccine in India: What we know about Janssen jab

The Janssen would be the fourth vaccine to be produced in India after Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V.

The United States-based pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson has tied up with Hyderabad-based Biological E in India for manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine named Janssen.

The Janssen is a single-dose vaccine and this would be the fourth to be produced in India after Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V.

Here is all you need to know about the Janssen vaccine:

Is Janssen an approved vaccine?

Janssen is an approved vaccine by both the World Health Organisation and the US Food and Drug Administration. It was approved as 'Janssen Ad26.CoV2.S vaccine', a single shot jab, in February this year by the FDA under an emergency use authorization category for adults.

In India, J&J applied in April this year to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for permission to conduct bridging trial for its vaccine. Central government recently cleared the fast-track emergency approvals for all foreign-produced COVID-19 jabs that have been given a go-ahead by the WHO or regulators in the US, Europe, the UK and Japan.

How effective is Janssen

The single-dose vaccine has 85.4 percent efficacy against severe disease and hospitalization and 66.9 percent against symptomatic, moderate and severe infections. This validation has been observed after 28 days of inoculation. In April, data has shown it can protect the extremely serious risk category patients from the virus including death and hospitalization.

Can you take any other vaccine after a single dose of Janssen

One dose is all that is needed (o5ml). WHO recommends a 14-day period between Janssen and any other vaccine that needs to be administered.

How effective is Janssen vaccine against COVID-19 variants?

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the US FDA and the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) have all found it to be safe after studying the vaccine based on the current data availability.

In clinical trials, it has been found effective against the current variants (as first noticed in the UK, South Africa and Brazil). The vaccine has also been tested against a number of SARS-CoV-2 virus variants.

Can everybody take Janssen jabs?

WHO recommends anyone with a history of anaphylaxis (severe allergic condition) should not take this vaccine. Those who have a body temperature over 38.5 degrees Celsius should wait until their fever subsides and they are declared medically fit to take the jabs.

Does Janssen vaccine have any side effect?

Several common side effects including headache, fever, fatigue, muscle pain, nausea, redness, and swelling around the body part where the jab was injected have been noticed. Though the vaccine was stopped for a short period after six cases of blood clots were reported in the US and the European Union, it was found to be classified under the “very rare” category. J&J resumed its vaccination production after it was given the nod.

What could be the expected price in India?

The expected price would be in the range of Rs 750 to make it more affordable for the masses. The commercial production of the vaccine is expected in India by June – July.