    Biological E COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax to launch by September; phase 3 trials underway

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    The company would be supplying a minimum of 300 million doses to the government once they get the licence. They also anticipate over 100 million doses starting February 2022 for Corbevax.

    The phase-III trials of Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax are currently underway. It will apply for an emergency use license by August end. The vaccine has been developed in association with the Baylor College of Medicine, the US.
    Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical major has started at-risk drug manufacturing substance of Corbevax and expect to fill around 75 million doses per month at the time of launch. Major subject recruitment and interim safety data will be available by August, CNBC-TV18 reported.
    The company is expected to apply for an emergency use licence (EUL) for Corbevax towards August end and hopes to secure it by September 2021. They would be supplying a minimum of 300 million doses to the government once they get the licence. They anticipate over 100 million doses starting February 2022 for Corbevax, according to CNBC-TV18.
    It was earlier reported Biological E Limited will produce the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Janssen in India. The company said the production and supply plan of the vaccine will be independent of Corbevax. The J&J vaccine will have no impact on the scale/production timelines of Corbevax, CNBC-TV18 added.
    The current scale-up is in line with the commitment to the Quad. Leaders from India, the United States, Australia, and Japan had joined hands to bolster vaccine production and supply in the Indo-Pacific region.
    Currently, India is administering three vaccines -- Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute of India's Covishield, and Russia's Sputnik V.
