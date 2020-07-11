Healthcare Biocon receives DCGI nod for use of Itolizumab drug in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients Updated : July 11, 2020 09:35 PM IST Itolizumab is the first novel biologic therapy to be approved anywhere in the world for treating patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 complications, Itolizumab is now approved for the treatment of CRS in patients with moderate to severe ARDS due to COVID-19. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply