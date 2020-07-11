  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
How much tax you pay on your equity investments?
Global Markets: Asian stocks fall on virus worry, China stock rally pauses
MCX to launch Gold Mini Options from July 10
Rupee jumps 56 paise to settle at 75.04 against US dollar
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Biocon receives DCGI nod for use of Itolizumab drug in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients

Updated : July 11, 2020 09:35 PM IST

Itolizumab is the first novel biologic therapy to be approved anywhere in the world for treating patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 complications,
Itolizumab is now approved for the treatment of CRS in patients with moderate to severe ARDS due to COVID-19.
Biocon receives DCGI nod for use of Itolizumab drug in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

D-Mart Q1FY21 net profit falls 87.6% to Rs 40 crore; sales decline 33% to Rs 3,883 crore

D-Mart Q1FY21 net profit falls 87.6% to Rs 40 crore; sales decline 33% to Rs 3,883 crore

NTPC's Singrauli Unit 1 top-performing plant in Q1

NTPC's Singrauli Unit 1 top-performing plant in Q1

Masks, social distancing violations: Bengaluru coughs up fines over Rs 1 crore in a month

Masks, social distancing violations: Bengaluru coughs up fines over Rs 1 crore in a month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement