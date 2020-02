The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a Form 483 with two observations to Biocon’ Bengaluru API facility.

The drug regulator conducted a post-approval and GMP inspection of the company’s small molecules API manufacturing facility in Bengaluru between February 20 and 26, 2020.

“At the conclusion of the inspection the agency issued a Form 483, with two observations, which are procedural in nature,” Biocon said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The company said that it would respond to the drug regulator with a corrective and preventive action plan in a timely manner.

“We remain committed to global standards of quality and compliance,” the company’s spokesperson said in the statement.