”Biocon Biologics and Mylan (a subsidiary of Viatris Inc.) have received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s committee for medicinal products for human use (CHMP) recommending approval of the market authorisation of Kixelle, a biosimilar Insulin Aspart, which is a rapid acting insulin for the treatment of type 1 and 2 diabetes,” Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

