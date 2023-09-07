Biocon Biologics may reveal details of its likely IPO post integration of the acquired biosimilar business

Biocon Biologicals, the vaccines and biosimilars subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, may reveal the specifics of a likely public offer of the company's shares once its biosimilar business integration, after its global acquisition of Viatris' business, is fully completed.

Shreehas Tambe, MD & CEO of Biocon Biologics, said In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18 that the company is embarking on a mission to consolidate and integrate its biosimilar business. Tambe hinted at the possibility of discussing specifics regarding an Initial Public Offering (IPO) once this business transition process is complete.

“We believe that we should be in a position to speak about an IPO at least a year ahead of what we said in terms of the integration plans,” he said.

The company has successfully concluded the second phase of integrating the biosimilar business that it acquired from Viatris. This integration specifically focuses on the North American market, which represents the most significant portion of the biosimilar business in terms of value. Remarkably, this milestone comes just 60 days after the company's completion of the integration process in over 70 emerging market countries.

The next crucial step is to consolidate its operations in this region, positioning the company for further growth and has an exciting pipeline of products set to be launched in North America. This expansion will allow Biocon Biologics to diversify its portfolio and capture a more extensive market share.

Biocon Biologics is not just consolidating in North America; it also has its sights set on growing the biosimilar business in both North America and Canada.

“Having transitioned the largest piece by value, the important next step for us would be to make sure we consolidate on the strong foundation that Viatris has built for us in this market,” he said.

Tambe emphasised that Biocon Biologics is comfortable with its current level of debt. Historically, the company has been debt-free, and it believes it can service its debt through strong operating performance. However, the company also expressed its intention to lower its debt load going forward, ensuring long-term financial stability.

“Historically we have been a debt-free organisation. We feel confident that we will be able to service the debt through the business performance itself. We also see this debt at a comfortable level but will look to bring this down in the coming days,” said Tambe.

