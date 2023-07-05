Biocon Biologics expands footprint after taking over biosimilars business from Viatris in over 70 countries

Biocon Biologics believes that its in-class R&D capabilities, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial & regulatory expertise will enable it to expand access to a diverse portfolio of biosimilars, and meet patients’ needs.

Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a subsidiary of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw-led Biocon Ltd, on Wednesday announced that the company has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business in over 70 countries. The company said this deal is effective from July 1, 2023.

"Following the deal closure in November 2022, this marks the first wave of countries where Viatris' operations have fully transitioned to Biocon Biologics. A robust integration plan has ensured a seamless transition of partners, people, systems, and processes across these countries," the company said in its press release.

"We will work with existing and new partners to expand our footprint and strengthen our business presence in these countries."

The existing commercialised portfolio of biosimilars now part of Biocon Biologics’ commercial organisation includes bTrastuzumab, bPegfilgrastim, bBevacizumab, bGlargine, bAspart, bAdalimumab, and bEtanercept.

“Working closely with our partners, Biocon Biologics will now lead commercial operations in these markets and broaden access to patients with our differentiated portfolio of high-quality biosimilars," said Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics.

Susheel Umesh, Chief Commercial Officer of Emerging Markets, Biocon Biologics said: “This will allow Biocon Biologics to meaningfully expand the geographic reach of the existing biosimilars portfolio and future pipeline into growth markets where Viatris has existing sales infrastructure and local market expertise."