Biocon Biologics biosimilar to treat certain inflammatory diseases now available in US market

The company unveiled HULIO (adalimumab) injection, a biosimilar alternative to Humira (adalimumab), which has already gained five years of success in Europe and two years in Canada.
Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, announced on Monday the availability of its biosimilar treatment for specific inflammatory diseases in the US market.
In a statement, Biocon Biologics CEO and MD Shreehas Tambe expressed the significance of this achievement, stating that the introduction of HULIO in the US marks a crucial milestone for the company.
"The launch of HULIO, our biosimilar adalimumab, in the US, is an important milestone for Biocon Biologics as it expands our well-known biosimilar product offering to patients in the US."
By expanding their renowned biosimilar product range to American patients, Biocon Biologics further strengthens its existing presence in the fields of oncology and diabetes.
With inputs from PTI
