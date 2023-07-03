CNBC TV18
Biocon Biologics biosimilar to treat certain inflammatory diseases now available in US market

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 11:53:21 PM IST (Published)

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, announced on Monday the availability of its biosimilar treatment for specific inflammatory diseases in the US market.

The company unveiled HULIO (adalimumab) injection, a biosimilar alternative to Humira (adalimumab), which has already gained five years of success in Europe and two years in Canada.
In a statement, Biocon Biologics CEO and MD Shreehas Tambe expressed the significance of this achievement, stating that the introduction of HULIO in the US marks a crucial milestone for the company.
X