Biocon Biologics biosimilar to treat certain inflammatory diseases now available in US market

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, announced on Monday the availability of its biosimilar treatment for specific inflammatory diseases in the US market.

The company unveiled HULIO (adalimumab) injection, a biosimilar alternative to Humira (adalimumab), which has already gained five years of success in Europe and two years in Canada.

In a statement, Biocon Biologics CEO and MD Shreehas Tambe expressed the significance of this achievement, stating that the introduction of HULIO in the US marks a crucial milestone for the company.