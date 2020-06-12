Biocon and Mylan receive US FDA approval for Semglee

Biocon Ltd and Mylan have received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for Semglee, an insulin glargine injection, in vial and pre-filled pen presentations.

Semglee has an identical amino acid sequence to Sanofi’s Lantus and is approved for the same indications. The drug is used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes and adult and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes, the company said.

“The global INSTRIDE clinical studies have demonstrated no difference in safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of Semglee in comparison to the reference product, Lantus, in type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Our goal is to enable access to patients in need of insulins, and we are working towards creating a patient ecosystem that helps in lowering co-morbidities and achieving overall cost savings for the healthcare systems,” said Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon.

Sanofi’s total IQVIA sales for the 12 months ending April 30, 2020 were approximately $1.68 billion for Lantus 100 units/ml vial and approximately $4.33 billion for Lantus SoloSTAR pen, the company statement added.