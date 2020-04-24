Healthcare Bill Gates stresses, 'coronavirus will define present era, those who survive will never forget' Updated : April 24, 2020 12:09 PM IST Currently, over 70 vaccines are in various stages of development. The basic principle should be to allow activities that have a large benefit to the economy or human welfare but pose a small risk of infection. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365