US billionaire Bill Gates on Wednesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for measures taken by his government to “flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown”.

According to news agency ANI, the Microsoft founder has written to the Prime Minister commending him for his leadership and the proactive measures taken to contain the coronavirus spread.

“Bill Gates writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi: We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown...,” ANI tweeted.

According to the Union Health Ministry's latest report, the total coronavirus cases in the country stood at 20,471 with 1,383 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours, along with 50 new deaths, taking the toll to 652.