Bill Gates calls Trump’s decision to halt funding for WHO ‘as dangerous as it sounds’

Updated : April 15, 2020 08:46 PM IST

Bill Gates said the White House should not withhold funding for the World Health Organization during a global pandemic,
President Trump announced that the U.S. is suspending funding while it reviews the agency’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds,” Gates said on Twitter early Wednesday.
