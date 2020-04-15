Healthcare Bill Gates calls Trump’s decision to halt funding for WHO ‘as dangerous as it sounds’ Updated : April 15, 2020 08:46 PM IST Bill Gates said the White House should not withhold funding for the World Health Organization during a global pandemic, President Trump announced that the U.S. is suspending funding while it reviews the agency’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. “Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds,” Gates said on Twitter early Wednesday.