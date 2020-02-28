Healthcare
Bill Gates calls coronavirus a 'once-in-a-century' pathogen
Updated : February 28, 2020 11:25 PM IST
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has already pledged $100 million to fight the outbreak.
Gates' plea was echoed on Friday by the World Health Organization, which said the risk was very high that the virus would spread and have a global impact.
Gates said the world needs to invest in disease surveillance and better technology to accelerate the development of safe and effective vaccines and drugs.