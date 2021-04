Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has reportedly said the COVID-19 vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing nations, even as the pandemic refuses to die down. He said this in an interview with Sky News on April 25.

“There are only so many vaccine factories in the world and people are very serious about the safety of vaccines,” Gates said. He added, “The thing that is holding things back, in this case, is not intellectual property.”

“It’s not like there’s some idle vaccine factory with regulatory approval that makes magically safe vaccines. You’ve got to do the trials on these things. And every manufacturing process has to be looked at in a very careful way,” said Bill Gates in the interview.

Gates, however, said COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers like Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer have already shared vaccine formulas with developing nations. Gates said, “We got all the rights from the vaccine companies. They didn’t hold it back, they were participating.”

Pointing to the high rollout rate of vaccine jabs in richer countries, including the US and the UK, the Microsoft tycoon said it would help to free up doses to share with other countries.

According to the WHO dashboard, globally, as of 28 April, there are 148,329,348 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3,128,962 deaths. As of 28 April 2021, a total of 983,410,283 vaccine doses have been administered.