The Bihar government on May 24 extended its lockdown by one more week till June 1 as COVID-19 numbers in the state continued to decline. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the extension of the lockdown after chairing a high-level meeting.

(2/2) लाॅकडाउन का अच्छा प्रभाव पड़ा है और कोरोना संक्रमण में कमी दिख रही है। अतः बिहार में 25 मई के आगे एक सप्ताह के लिए अर्थात 1 जून, 2021 तक लाॅकडाउन जारी रखने का निर्णय लिया गया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 24, 2021

The CM further tweeted that anyone caught flouting these rules will be booked under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemics Act. Even ministers have been asked not to travel to their constituencies.

The first lockdown was imposed on May 5 and it was further extended to May 25.

Bihar has recorded 6.89 lakh COVID-19 cases so far, while the death toll stands at 4,549.

The state has reported over 2,000 deaths and over four lakh cases of COVID-19 infections since April. The recovery rate has improved to 93.44 percent in the state while the positivity rate has dipped to 3.5 percent.

Shops selling essential items like vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will remain open.

Restaurants and dhabas can function only with home delivery services.

All religious places will remain closed.

Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms, and parks will be closed.

Schools, colleges, and other educational institutes will remain closed.

No examination will be held by state-run schools and universities.

Meanwhile, the state government is ramping up its vaccination and testing in the rural areas through mobile testing and vaccination vans from May 25 onwards.