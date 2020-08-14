  • SENSEX
Bihar conducts record 1 lakh COVID-19 tests; 3,906 fresh cases

Updated : August 14, 2020 07:45 AM IST

According to a bulletin issued by the state health department, the death toll rose to 484, while the tally soared to 94,459, with 31,567 active cases.
The recovery rate, which had been below 65 percent till a few days ago, has also looked up and now stands at 66.17 percent.
