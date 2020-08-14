Healthcare Bihar conducts record 1 lakh COVID-19 tests; 3,906 fresh cases Updated : August 14, 2020 07:45 AM IST According to a bulletin issued by the state health department, the death toll rose to 484, while the tally soared to 94,459, with 31,567 active cases. The recovery rate, which had been below 65 percent till a few days ago, has also looked up and now stands at 66.17 percent. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply