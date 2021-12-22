0

Biden pledges 500 million free virus tests to counter omicron

By PTI | IST (Updated)
President Joe Biden said the government will increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.

Fighting the omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the government would provide 500 million free rapid tests, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts..
