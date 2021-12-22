Biden pledges 500 million free virus tests to counter omicron

Fighting the omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the government would provide 500 million free rapid tests, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts..
The President announced our administration will set up new federal testing sites nationwide and purchase 500M at-home, rapid tests to be distributed for free to Americans who want them. We'll launch a website where Americans can request free at-home tests delivered to their home. pic.twitter.com/MXd0IIswub— The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 21, 2021
