Healthcare Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin gets robust immune responses in animal trial Updated : September 12, 2020 08:36 PM IST Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Friday released animal study results of COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin. Covaxin is currently in Phase I/II human trials. The results show a reduction in replication of the virus in the nasal cavity, throat and lung tissues of monkeys.