Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin gets robust immune responses in animal trial

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Friday released animal study results of COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin. Covaxin is currently in Phase I/II human trials. The results show a reduction in replication of the virus in the nasal cavity, throat and lung tissues of monkeys.

It said the results demonstrated the protective efficacy of the vaccine in a live viral challenge model.

"Bharat Biotech proudly announces the animal study results of COVAXIN - These results demonstrate the protective efficacy in a live viral challenge model," tweeted the Hyderabad-based firm.

It said the data from the study on primates substantiate the immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate.

According to a detailed statement attached to the tweet, Bharat Biotech developed and assessed the protective efficacy and immunogenicity of an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine (BBV152) or Covaxin in rhesus macaques (Macaca mulata). Twenty macaques were divided into four groups of five animals each.

"To summarize, the vaccine candidate was found to generate robust immune responses. Thus, preventing infection and disease in the primates upon high amounts of exposure to live SARS-CoV-2 virus," it added.

The vaccine is being evaluated in Phase-I clinical trials in India.

The vaccine maker early this month received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to conduct the Phase-II trials.

Bharat Biotech had announced on June 29 that it successfully developed Covaxin in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The SARS-CoV-2 strain was isolated in NIV, Pune and transferred to Bharat Biotech. The indigenous, inactivated vaccine candidate has been developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's high containment facility located in Genome Valley, Hyderabad.