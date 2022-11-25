The nasal vaccine can be taken after six months of the second dose. The vaccine administration will begin post-alignment with the Cowin application.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) approval to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 nasal vaccine — iNCOVACC, sources told CNBC-TV18
EUA was granted for restricted emergency use as the third dose for adults irrespective of having been administered Covaxin or Covishield vaccine doses, the sources added.
Bharat Biotech had claimed that the "intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response." It is likely to block both infection and transmission of COVID-19. It is non-invasive and needle-free which makes it easy to administer as it does not require trained healthcare workers.
