English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
  • Hours
  • Minutes
  • Seconds

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homehealthcare News

    Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 nasal vaccine gets emergency use authorisation

    Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 nasal vaccine gets emergency use authorisation

    Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 nasal vaccine gets emergency use authorisation
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Timsy Jaipuria  Nov 25, 2022 11:51 AM IST (Updated)

    The nasal vaccine can be taken after six months of the second dose. The vaccine administration will begin post-alignment with the Cowin application.

    The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) approval to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 nasal vaccine — iNCOVACC, sources told CNBC-TV18

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

    Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

    Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

    Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

    A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

    IST3 Min(s) Read


    EUA was granted for restricted emergency use as the third dose for adults irrespective of having been administered Covaxin or Covishield vaccine doses, the sources added.
    The nasal vaccine can be taken after six months of the second dose. The vaccine administration will begin post-alignment with the Cowin application.
    Bharat Biotech had claimed that the "intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response." It is likely to block both infection and transmission of COVID-19. It is non-invasive and needle-free which makes it easy to administer as it does not require trained healthcare workers.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Bharat BiotechcoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 casesnasal vaccine

    Next Article

    Why are COVID-19 cases rising in China?

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng