Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said that Covaxin has demonstrated 81 percent efficacy in the Phase 3 clinical trial.

“Covaxin has demonstrated 81 percent efficacy in preventing COVID-19 in those without prior infection after the second dose,” the company said in a statement.

Bharat Biotech added that the data was generated from a trial involving 25,800 participants and showed that the vaccine candidate was well tolerated.

The company expects to share further details of the trial results as additional data becomes available.

“Clinical trial to continue through to final analysis at 130 confirmed cases in order to gather further data and to evaluate the efficacy of COVAXIN in additional secondary study endpoints,” the statement further said.

The trial's conduct and monitoring are as per good clinical practice guidelines and have been outsourced to IQVIA, it added. "Analysis from the National Institute of Virology indicates that vaccine-induced antibodies can neutralize the UK variant strains and other heterologous strains," Bharat Biotech said.

Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).