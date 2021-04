It will take at least two months for Bharat Biotech International to expand its Covaxin capacity. A news report says that the Bengaluru facility, where the manufacturer earlier made vaccines for animals, is being repurposed.

Bharat Biotech's talks with Panacea Biotec to contract-manufacture the vaccine are still at an early stage. Panacea Biotec is the only vaccine manufacturer in India, besides Bharat Biotech of course, with a biosafety level 3 production facility. This facility is indispensable to the production of Coviaxin because it entails the cultivation of large batches of the highly infectious SARS-CoV2 before killing them.

On April 10, Bharat Biotech sought financial assistance of Rs 150 crore from the government to expand its production capacity. Earlier, the Serum Institute of India sought an assistance of Rs 3,000 crore to ramp up its vaccine manufacturing capacity beyond the 100 million doses per month target that it hopes to achieve by May.

In some respite, though, on April 12, it was reported that both AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covexin are effective against the UK variant, one of the two mutations dominant in the country's new cases.

Among other "imported" variants besides UK's, South Africa and Brazil variants have been found in India, officials said, adding there was still no evidence of any India variant.

India on Friday reported over 2.17 lakh new COVID-19 cases, its highest-ever single-day spike, the third day in a row. With a record 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry, India has reported over 2 lakh daily cases for the second straight day.

As per the official numbers, 1,185 deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours, taking the toll tally to 1,74,308. It is the biggest single-day increase in fatalities in seven months.

As the country witnessed a massive surge in infections, vaccination of as many people as possible is critical to the fight against contagion.

Until Thursday evening, India had administered over 117 million doses of covid vaccine across the country, says a report in Hindustan Times. Strict restrictions have been imposed in several states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Delhi has a night curfew until April 30, Madhya Pradesh (MP) has a lockdown-like situation in key cities from April 16 to April 22 and weekend lockdowns in all urban cities across the state. Uttar Pradesh (UP), too, has a night curfew in three key cities and lockdown-like situations until April 30 in several other cities.