Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for kids in 2-18 age group: Drug regulator wants more clarity

India' drug regulator, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) is likely to hold detailed discussions with the union health ministry, Prime Minister's Office and Bharat Biotech before it grants an emergency use authorization nod to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to be administered on children between 2 to 18 years.

The clarity that the government is awaiting from Bharat Biotech is on the availability of vaccines to meet the demand of both adults and children. On the other hand, the health ministry is seeking clarity from the finance ministry to know how much funds are available to place the order for this particular vaccine.

CNBC-TV18 reached out to the health ministry on a formal e-mail, the query remains unanswered and CNBC-TV18 will update the story once it gets a formal response. On the other hand, when it comes to the rollout plan, what could be the formal rollout plan?

Also Read:

Well, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation is waiting for a formal nod from the Drugs Controller General, it has started an exercise to assess the number of comorbid children in the country which is substantial.

They feel that once they have detailed data from hospitals, independent doctors, paediatricians, government hospitals, etc. that will give a fair number to the government on how many comorbid children are in the country who needs to be immunised first. This particular assessment is likely to end in another 7 to 10 days only after that a rollout plan and further guidelines can be made.