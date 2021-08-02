Home

    • Bharat Biotech's Covaxin effective against Delta Plus variant of COVID-19, says ICMR study

    Bharat Biotech's Covaxin effective against Delta Plus variant of COVID-19, says ICMR study

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Covaxin showed a 65.2% protection against the Delta variant in a double-blind, randomized, multicentre, phase 3 clinical trial.

    Bharat Biotech's Covaxin effective against Delta Plus variant of COVID-19, says ICMR study
    Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin (BBV152) is effective against Delta Plus (AY.1) variant of the coronavirus, according to a study published in biorxivby the Indian Council of Medical and Research (ICMR). "Here, we have evaluated the IgG antibody titer and neutralizing potential of sera of COVID-19 naive individuals full doses of BBV152 vaccine, COVID-19 recovered cases with full dose vaccines and breakthrough cases post-immunization BBV152 vaccines against Delta, Delta AY.1 and B.1.617.3.," the study said.
    The recent emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 Variant B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant with its high transmissibility has led to the second wave in India. Covaxin, a whole-virion inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine used for mass immunization in the country, showed a 65.2 percent protection against the Delta variant in a double-blind, randomized, multicentre, phase 3 clinical trial.
    Subsequently, Delta has further mutated to Delta AY.1, AY.2, and AY.3. Of these, AY.1 variant was first detected in India in April 2021 and subsequently from 20 other countries as well, the study said.
    The study is a pre-print and has not been peer-reviewed. Covaxin demonstrated 77.8 percent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2 percent protection against the B.1.617.2 Delta variant, Bharat Biotech had said while concluding the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials on July 3.
