By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Last week, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) had recommended Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate BBV-154, sources said.

Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV-154, has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), sources told CNBCTV-18 on Tuesday. This is the world's first intra-nasal COVID-19 vaccine.

The DCGI had earlier given its nod to conduct clinical trials for BBIL's (Bharat Biotech International Limited) intranasal vaccine as a booster dose. The drug regulator had also permitted the firm to conduct a phase-3 clinical trial to compare the immunogenicity and safety of BBV-154 (intranasal) with Covaxin.

Benefits of COVID-19 nasal vaccine

Speaking about the benefit of nasal injection, Ella was earlier quoted by news agency PTI as saying that any injectable vaccine only protects the lower level (of the body). That's why people vaccinated with injectable vaccines may still get RT-PCR positive, whereas the nasal jab protects the whole body. Bharat Biotech also claimed that the "intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response."

As mentioned by Bharat Biotech, the nasal vaccine is:

Likely to block both infection and transmission of COVID-19

Non-invasive and needle-free

Easy to administer as it does not require trained healthcare workers

Eliminates needle-associated risks (injuries and infections)

High compliance — ideally suits children and adults

Scalable manufacturing — able to meet global demand