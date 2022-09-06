    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homehealthcare News

    World's first intranasal COVID vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets DCGI approval

    By CNBCTV18.com

    Last week, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) had recommended Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate BBV-154, sources said.

    Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BBV-154, has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), sources told CNBCTV-18 on Tuesday. This is the world's first intra-nasal COVID-19 vaccine.
    The DCGI had earlier given its nod to conduct clinical trials for BBIL's (Bharat Biotech International Limited) intranasal vaccine as a booster dose. The drug regulator had also permitted the firm to conduct a phase-3 clinical trial to compare the immunogenicity and safety of BBV-154 (intranasal) with Covaxin.
    Last week, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommended Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, sources said.
    Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, had said earlier that there was no single instance of side effect or adverse reaction reported so far.
    Benefits of COVID-19 nasal vaccine
    Speaking about the benefit of nasal injection, Ella was earlier quoted by news agency PTI as saying that any injectable vaccine only protects the lower level (of the body). That's why people vaccinated with injectable vaccines may still get RT-PCR positive, whereas the nasal jab protects the whole body. Bharat Biotech also claimed that the "intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response."
    As mentioned by Bharat Biotech, the nasal vaccine is:
    • Likely to block both infection and transmission of COVID-19
    • Non-invasive and needle-free
    • Easy to administer as it does not require trained healthcare workers
    • Eliminates needle-associated risks (injuries and infections)
    • High compliance — ideally suits children and adults
    • Scalable manufacturing — able to meet global demand
