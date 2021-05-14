Bharat Biotech willing to share Covaxin formula; Centre invites other vaccine manufacturers Updated : May 14, 2021 01:15:15 IST Bharat Biotech is only one of two manufacturers in the country currently producing a COVID-19 vaccine authorised for public use Bharat Biotech also recently got the nod from the DCGI to start Phase II/III trials of Covaxin on children. Published : May 14, 2021 01:15 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply