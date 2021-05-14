Bharat Biotech willing to share Covaxin formula; Centre invites other vaccine manufacturers

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and the Central government are willing to share the formula for India's indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin. The move has been made in light of lagging vaccine production across the country even as the infection cases have seen a huge spike in the last 4 weeks.

NITI Ayog member Dr VK Paul said on May 13, that the central government and Bharat Biotech are willing to share the Covaxin formula with other manufacturers to ramp up production, reported news agency ANI.

"People say that Covaxin should be given to other companies for manufacturing. I am happy to say that Covaxin manufacturing company (Bharat Biotech) has welcomed this when we discussed it with them. Under this vaccine, a live virus is inactivated and this is done only in the BSL3 labs. Not every company has this. We give an open invitation to companies who want to do this. Companies that want to manufacture Covaxin, should do it together. The Centre will assist so that capacity is increased," Dr Paul said.

Dr Paul also highlighted that over one-third of the population above the age of 45 has already been vaccinated.

"We are happy to report that one-third of 45 and above are protected. The age group of 45 and above contribute to 88 percent of deaths. So you can imagine, how many dents it would have made to reduce the risk of death of this population," he added.

Bharat Biotech is only one of two manufacturers in the country currently producing a COVID-19 vaccine authorised for public use. The other vaccine, AstraZeneca's Covishield, is being produced under license by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Two other vaccines are in the pipeline to be made available to the public in the near future; Russia’s RDIF developed Sputnik V and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D.

Bharat Biotech also recently got the nod from the DCGI to start Phase II/III trials of Covaxin on children.

The vaccine formula sharing decision by the Central government and Bharat Biotech could be a big relief amid vaccine shortage as several state governments have been asking for it so that manufacturing can be ramped up.

Satyendra Jain, Delhi Health Minister, said that he had discussed with Union Minister of Health, Harsh Vardhan, that formulas of Covaxin and Covishield should be shared with other manufacturers to start production on large scale across India.

Jain also discussed with Vardhan the need of importing foreign vaccines at a national level instead of letting states fend for themselves and capping the price of vaccines to ensure easy availability to all.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy also had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 11 to transfer the technical know-how to manufacture Covaxin to other companies, ANI reported.

Last month, Bharat Biotech increased its production capacity to 700 million doses per annum. However, few reports suggest that it would take at least two months for the company to reach that production level.