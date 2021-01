The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that Bharat Biotech is supplying 16.5 lakh doses of Covaxin to Central government free of cost as a special gesture, adding the remaining 38.5 lakh doses will be procured at Rs 295 per dose.

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “The Government of India agreed to procure 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech(BBIL), of which 38.5 lakh doses priced at Rs 295/dose.”

He added that 1.1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine are being procured from Serum Institute of India (SII) at a cost of Rs 200 per dose, excluding taxes.

“All states/UTs will receive vaccine doses, 1.1 crore from Serum Institute and 55 lakh from Bharat Biotech, by January 14,” he said.

The government also said that both the vaccines approved in India (Covishield & Covaxin) are safe.