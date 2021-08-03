Bharat Biotech to produce 5.8 crore doses of Covaxin on monthly basis by December: Govt to Rajya Sabha

The union government on Tuesday has informed Rajya Sabha that Bharat Biotech will have the capacity to produce 5.8 crore doses of Covaxin on monthly basis by December. This is in contrast with what the government had told the Supreme Court in its affidavit.

CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla reports that the current monthly production of Covaxin is 2.5 crore doses and is eventually expected to be ramped up to 5.8 crore doses according to the parliament reply. In June, the government had scaled down its earlier projection of vaccine supply of 216 crore doses between August and December to 135 crore doses.

In its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the Centre had reduced its projection for Covishield supply to 50 crore doses versus the earlier projection of 75 crore doses and had cut Covaxin's supply projection to 40 crore doses versus the earlier estimate of 55 crore doses.

