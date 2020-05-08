  • SENSEX
Bharat Biotech to lead project to develop human antibodies for COVID-19

Updated : May 08, 2020 01:37 PM IST

An alternate therapeutic regimen for early deployment is critical, Bharat Biotech said.
"The purpose of vaccination is to protect the healthy against future infections and it alone may not provide the complete solution."
