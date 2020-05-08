Healthcare Bharat Biotech to lead project to develop human antibodies for COVID-19 Updated : May 08, 2020 01:37 PM IST An alternate therapeutic regimen for early deployment is critical, Bharat Biotech said. "The purpose of vaccination is to protect the healthy against future infections and it alone may not provide the complete solution." First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365