Bharat Biotech to launch Covaxin in the second quarter of 2021

Updated : November 01, 2020 11:45 AM IST

Bharat Biotech International Executive Director Sai Prasad said the price of the vaccine is yet to be determined, as the company is still looking at the cost of product development.
Covaxin- has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV) using inactivated Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
