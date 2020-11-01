Healthcare Bharat Biotech to launch Covaxin in the second quarter of 2021 Updated : November 01, 2020 11:45 AM IST Bharat Biotech International Executive Director Sai Prasad said the price of the vaccine is yet to be determined, as the company is still looking at the cost of product development. Covaxin- has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV) using inactivated Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.