Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • Bharat Biotech refutes reports of submitting Phase-3 data to WHO

    Bharat Biotech refutes reports of submitting Phase-3 data to WHO

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Bharat Biotech on Wednesday refuted the reports which claimed that the company has submitted its Phase-3 trial data to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

    Bharat Biotech refutes reports of submitting Phase-3 data to WHO
    Bharat Biotech on Wednesday refuted the reports which claimed that the company has submitted its Phase-3 trial data to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
    “The news reports on Bharat Biotech submitting Phase-3 data to WHO is incorrect and lacks any evidence,” said Bharat Biotech in a tweet.

    Earlier, some reports suggested that Bharat Biotech has submitted Phase-3 trial data to WHO for clearance.
    Last month, the firm had said that it expects Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) approval from the WHO in July-September.“Application for Emergency Use Listing submitted to WHO-Geneva, regulatory approvals are expected Jul-Sept 2021,” Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

    Bharat Biotech had conveyed to the Centre that it has already submitted 90 percent of documents to WHO for obtaining EUL for Covaxin. It had further said that the remaining documents would be submitted this month.
    EUL is a procedure to streamline the process by which new or unlicensed products can be used during public health emergencies, according to WHO guidelines.
    (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    ONGC120.25 -4.85
    Coal India146.40 -5.75
    JSW Steel670.60 -25.75
    NTPC113.55 -3.85
    UPL808.00 -27.05
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    ONGC120.35 -4.65
    NTPC113.55 -3.70
    Power Grid Corp233.00 -6.70
    M&M784.85 -20.60
    Nestle17,678.30 -375.20
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Adani Ports694.35 47.45
    Bajaj Auto4,167.10 113.20
    HUL2,482.90 65.20
    Bharti Airtel538.75 10.10
    Grasim1,480.75 22.55
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    HUL2,480.75 63.85
    Bajaj Auto4,164.95 105.95
    Bharti Airtel538.90 10.20
    Bajaj Finserv11,996.65 178.60
    IndusInd Bank994.90 10.65

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee73.8600-0.2175-0.29
    Euro-Rupee87.8820-0.4150-0.47
    Pound-Rupee102.5630-0.6630-0.64
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6695-0.0023-0.35
    View More