Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday claimed that Bharat Biotech has refused to supply Covaxin doses to the national capital citing Central government directives and limited availability.

Vaccine mismanagement by Centre Gov- Covaxin refuses to supply vaccine citing directives of Gov. & limited availability. Once again I would say exporting 6.6cr doses was biggest mistake. We are forced to shutdown 100 covaxin-vaccination sites in 17 schools due to no supply pic.twitter.com/uFZSG0y4HM — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 12, 2021

Sisodia on Tuesday claimed that the Delhi government will float a global tender to procure coronavirus vaccines.

He alleged that the BJP-ruled Centre was forcing the states to compete and fight in the international market for vaccines.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Centre should share the vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other capable pharmaceutical companies to scale up production in the country.

The two vaccine manufacturers can be given royalty from the profit of other companies for the use of their original formulas, Kejriwal said. "Presently, only two companies are manufacturing vaccines in India. Providing vaccines to the whole country through two companies only is not possible. It requires ramping up vaccine manufacturing at war footing. I request you to grant permission for mass production of the vaccines," he wrote in his letter to Modi.