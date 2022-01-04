Bharat Biotech gets nod to run trials for nasal COVID vaccine as booster dose

The Subject Experts Committee (SEC) of the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has given the go-ahead to Bharat Biotech to conduct trials for the nasal vaccine as a booster dose, subject to a few changes, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.

Bharat Biotech also manufactures the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, which was recently given emergency use authorisation for 12-18 year olds. It will now hold trials for its intranasal vaccine (BBV154).

The vaccine maker aims to conduct clinical trials on 5,000 healthy individuals: half of whomhave received Covishield and the other half having been administered Covaxin. The interval between the second and the intranasal booster dose is expected to be six months, sources in the know said.