Bharat Biotech, the producer of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, has been given the go-ahead to start conducting Phase II/III trials of the vaccine for children. The approval has come just a day after the Subject Expert Committee of the Drugs Controller General of India recommended that the vaccine be given approval for further trials on children.

Bharat Biotech, based out of Hyderabad, has said that it will conduct its trial on 525 health volunteers and it will take place in AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur.

During the trials, the vaccine will be administered intramuscularly and the second dose will be given after 28 days.

It is yet unclear whether the trial will determine the efficacy of the vaccine by relying on immunisation markers or the classic model of counting infected individuals.

"As a rapid regulatory response, the proposal was deliberated in the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) (COVID-19) on 11.05.2021. The Committee after detailed deliberation recommended grant of permission to conduct proposed Phase II/III clinical trial to certain conditions," the government said in its announcement.

The immunisation of the 2-18 age groups is critical in a country like India where the 0-14-year-old age group almost represented 30 percent of the entire population according to a survey done by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 2016.

Children, while not as severely affected by COVID-19 as other age groups, can still catch and spread the disease. The immunization of this age group is essential in order to reach herd immunity and return to normalcy.

Meanwhile, Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got the nod from the US regulators for use on children in the age groups of 12-15 years on May 10.

US regulators expanded the use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12. An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on May 12 to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids aged 12 to 15, NBC News reported.