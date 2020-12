After Pfizer and Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech has become the third pharma major to seek a nod from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Bharat Biotech has filed an application with the DCGI seeking emergency use authorisation for Covaxin.

Pfizer and Serum Institute sought emergency use authorisation on December 5 and 6, respectively. Sources said that an internal review of the applications had commenced under the accelerated review process, which is likely to conclude within two weeks.