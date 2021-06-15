Bharat Biotech explains why Covaxin is more expensive than other vaccines

Bharat Biotech has issued a statement explaining why Covaxin remains the most expensive COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Fundamental business reasons ranging from low procurement volumes, high distribution costs and retail margins, among few others, contribute to higher pricing of Covaxin to the private sector, Bharat Biotech said.

The Central government had allowed Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to set their own prices for COVID-19 vaccines for procural by private entities and state governments. Bharat Biotech, which indigenously developed Covaxin with the aid of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), had priced its vaccine at Rs 600 for state governments and Rs 1,200 for private hospitals.

Bharat Biotech stated, "Less than 10 percent of our total production of Covaxin to date has been supplied to private hospitals, while most of the remaining quantity was supplied to state and Central governments with the average price for a dose of Covaxin earning the company Rs 250."

After widespread public outcry and criticisms from political leaders of various state governments, the company had slashed the rates to Rs 400 for state governments.

“The supply price of Covaxin to the government of India at Rs 150/dose, is a non-competitive price and clearly not sustainable in the long run.Hence a higher price in private markets is required to offset part of the costs,” it said in a statement.

The pricing of vaccines and other pharmaceutical products heavily relies on a series of factors such as the cost of goods and raw materials, product failures, at risk product development outlays and product overages, besides other regular business expenditures, the Hyderabad-based company said.

The statement also read, “Bharat Biotech has so far invested over Rs 500 crores at risk from its own resources and the company was also going to pay royalties to ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), based on product sales.”

The company highlighted a loss in revenue as production lowered for other vaccines due to scaling up for Covaxin. "Bharat Biotech, which are innovators with specialized expertise in product development, and large scale manufacturing, should be allowed to maintain a differential pricing strategy for Governments and private hospitals," the statement said.

The company asserted that the low-price realisation for home-grown innovators constraints innovation and product development in India even as foreign vaccine developers procure vaccines for the countries at lower prices than those of Bharat Biotech.

The statement said that the companies such as Bharat Biotech, which are innovators with specialised expertise in product development, and large-scale manufacturing, should be allowed to maintain a differential pricing strategy for Governments and private hospitals.

In the absence of a dual pricing system, Indian vaccine and pharmaceutical companies risk being reduced to mere contract manufacturers with intellectual property licensed from other nations, Bharat Biotech added.