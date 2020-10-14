Healthcare Bharat Biotech cuts Covaxin Phase 2 trial size by half Updated : October 14, 2020 09:16 AM IST Two lead trial investigators told CNBC-TV18 that the decision was based on good seroconversion or immunogenicity seen in volunteers in Phase 1. Out of 42 vaccines in clinical evaluation, 9 in late phase, only Bharat Biotech saw major change like cutting the size of Phase 2 trial. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.