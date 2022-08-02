Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech is expecting regulatory licences for its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate BBV-154 in August.

Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, said, "We will be applying for licenses...If everything goes well, we know by next month (August). You (people) would rather get the coronavirus nasal vaccine...we are optimistic that both injectable and nasal strategy will work to protect people's lives in the future."

Benefits of COVID-19 nasal vaccine

Speaking about the benefit of nasal injection, Ella was quoted by news agency PTI as saying that any injectable vaccine only protects the lower level (of the body). That's why people who were vaccinated with injectable vaccines may still get RT-PCR positive, whereas the nasal jab gives protection to the whole body.

The firm completed clinical trials of the nasal vaccine with about 4,000 volunteers, Ella said. He mentioned that there is no single instance of side effect or adverse reaction reported so far. Bharat Biotech also claims that the "intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response"

Other benefits: As mentioned by Bharat Biotech, the nasal vaccine is:

Likely to block both infection and transmission of COVID-19

Non-invasive and needle-free

Easy to administer as it does not require trained healthcare workers

Eliminates needle-associated risks (injuries and infections)

High compliance — ideally suits children and adults

Scalable manufacturing — able to meet global demand

(Credit: bharatbiotech.com)

'COVID hospitalisation to increase'

Replying to a query, Ella predicted that the country may face higher hospitalisations with the emerging coronavirus variant BA.5 as the new form may evade the vaccine.

"It is totally different from Delta variant. It is totally different from omicron also. They call "deltaomicron", a combination of both. I think if that attacks then it is going to be an issue. But we keep watching. We are working on that also. Risk mitigation we are trying to do. We are well prepared now... I think hospitalisation will increase if there are BA.5 attacks," Ella said.'

On monkeypox vaccine

In the wake of emerging monkeypox cases in India, Ella said the BBIL's Gujarat plant is one of the two plants in the world capable of producing a vaccine for monkeypox disease. The other one is in Bavarian Nordic, Germany.

India has so far reported at least seven confirmed cases of monkeypox -- two in Delhi and five in Kerala.

(Inputs from PTI)