    Bharat Biotech expects approval for COVID-19 nasal vaccine this month — here are the benefits

    Bharat Biotech expects approval for COVID-19 nasal vaccine this month — here are the benefits

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier gave permission to Bharat Biotech for intranasal COVID booster dose trials. The trials were done at nine different sites.

    Bharat Biotech expects approval for COVID-19 nasal vaccine this month — here are the benefits
    Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech is expecting regulatory licences for its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate BBV-154 in August.
    Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, said, "We will be applying for licenses...If everything goes well, we know by next month (August). You (people) would rather get the coronavirus nasal vaccine...we are optimistic that both injectable and nasal strategy will work to protect people's lives in the future."
    Benefits of COVID-19 nasal vaccine
    Speaking about the benefit of nasal injection, Ella was quoted by news agency PTI as saying that any injectable vaccine only protects the lower level (of the body). That's why people who were vaccinated with injectable vaccines may still get RT-PCR positive, whereas the nasal jab gives protection to the whole body.
    The firm completed clinical trials of the nasal vaccine with about 4,000 volunteers, Ella said. He mentioned that there is no single instance of side effect or adverse reaction reported so far. Bharat Biotech also claims that the "intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response"
    Other benefits: As mentioned by Bharat Biotech,  the nasal vaccine is:
    • Likely to block both infection and transmission of COVID-19
    • Non-invasive and needle-free
    • Easy to administer as it does not require trained healthcare workers
    • Eliminates needle-associated risks (injuries and infections)
    • High compliance — ideally suits children and adults
    • Scalable manufacturing — able to meet global demand
      • The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier given its nod to conduct clinical trials for BBIL's (Bharat Biotech International Limited) intranasal vaccine as a booster dose. The drug regulator had also granted permission to the firm to conduct a phase-3 clinical trial to compare the immunogenicity and safety of BBV-154 (intranasal) with Covaxin.
      (Credit: bharatbiotech.com) (Credit: bharatbiotech.com)
      'COVID hospitalisation to increase'
      Replying to a query, Ella predicted that the country may face higher hospitalisations with the emerging coronavirus variant BA.5 as the new form may evade the vaccine.
      "It is totally different from Delta variant. It is totally different from omicron also. They call "deltaomicron", a combination of both. I think if that attacks then it is going to be an issue. But we keep watching. We are working on that also. Risk mitigation we are trying to do. We are well prepared now... I think hospitalisation will increase if there are BA.5 attacks," Ella said.'
      On monkeypox vaccine
      In the wake of emerging monkeypox cases in India, Ella said the BBIL's Gujarat plant is one of the two plants in the world capable of producing a vaccine for monkeypox disease. The other one is in Bavarian Nordic, Germany.
      India has so far reported at least seven confirmed cases of monkeypox -- two in Delhi and five in Kerala.
      (Inputs from PTI)
      (Edited by : Akriti Anand)
