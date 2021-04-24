  • SENSEX
Bharat Biotech fixes Covaxin price at Rs 600/dose for state govts; Rs 1200 for private hospitals

Updated : April 24, 2021 10:19:07 IST

Bharat Biotech has fixed the price of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, at Rs 600 per dose for state governments, while it will cost Rs 1200 per dose for private hospitals, the domestic pharma major announced on Saturday.
Bharat Biotech has set export price at between $15-20 per dose.
